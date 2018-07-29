Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) PT Set at $28.00 by Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Barrington Research set a $24.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $528.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.52 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Lucks sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $76,271.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $216,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $289,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

