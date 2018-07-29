Hedeker Wealth LLC Invests $372,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $126,662,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after buying an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 64,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.5461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.