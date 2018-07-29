Head to Head Survey: Cimarex Energy (XEC) vs. Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

94.6% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.92 billion 4.93 $494.32 million $4.65 21.29 Centennial Resource Development $429.90 million 11.20 $75.56 million $0.28 62.29

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 26.97% 20.67% 10.56% Centennial Resource Development 22.55% 4.20% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cimarex Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 4 20 0 2.83 Centennial Resource Development 0 3 17 0 2.85

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $137.30, indicating a potential upside of 38.67%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $24.24, indicating a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Centennial Resource Development does not pay a dividend. Cimarex Energy pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Centennial Resource Development on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,083 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.