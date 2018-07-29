Head to Head Review: FleetCor Technologies (FLT) versus Visa (V)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FleetCor Technologies and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91 Visa 0 2 28 0 2.93

FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $227.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Visa has a consensus price target of $147.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FleetCor Technologies does not pay a dividend. Visa pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.25 billion 8.80 $740.20 million $7.88 28.02 Visa $18.36 billion 15.67 $6.70 billion $3.48 40.43

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than FleetCor Technologies. FleetCor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 34.19% 21.87% 7.09% Visa 47.91% 36.09% 14.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visa beats FleetCor Technologies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited, and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, that allows businesses, governments, and consumers to use the Visa network to transfer funds from an originating account to another via a debit, prepaid, or credit card number, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.