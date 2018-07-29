Head-To-Head Review: Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) vs. Obsidian Energy (OBE)

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) and Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carrizo Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 8 11 0 2.58 Obsidian Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $27.76, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus price target of $1.86, indicating a potential upside of 76.67%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 3.05 $87.11 million $1.43 19.38 Obsidian Energy $354.70 million 1.50 -$64.79 million ($0.13) -8.08

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 9.10% 48.53% 6.21% Obsidian Energy -40.68% -8.18% -5.90%

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta. It also owns an interest in the Deep Basin development area covering an area of 700 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

