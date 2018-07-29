Head to Head Review: Bank of Hawaii (BOH) & First Bancorp (FBP)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) and First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $689.21 million 4.99 $184.67 million $4.41 18.57 First Bancorp $650.81 million 2.77 $66.95 million $0.50 16.68

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 28.32% 16.26% 1.17% First Bancorp 11.06% 6.36% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 1 4 1 0 2.00 First Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as investment banking services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; and deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as engages in the finance leasing and insurance activities. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and automobile loans, as well as retail CDs, Internet banking services, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transactions, and term loans. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 45 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

