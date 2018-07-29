Head to Head Contrast: Standard Motor Products (SMP) and Tower International (TOWR)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) and Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Standard Motor Products and Tower International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tower International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Tower International has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower International is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Tower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.76% 12.72% 7.11% Tower International 2.32% 28.77% 6.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tower International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Standard Motor Products pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Tower International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Tower International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.12 billion 0.92 $37.97 million $2.83 16.20 Tower International $1.99 billion 0.32 $47.62 million $3.76 8.23

Tower International has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower International beats Standard Motor Products on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands. The company's Temperature Control segment manufacture, remanufacture, and distribute replacement parts for automotive temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems, primarily under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACi, and Hayden brands. This segment provides new and remanufactured compressors, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, AC service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to large retail chains, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

