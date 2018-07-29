Head-To-Head Contrast: Nokia Oyj (NOK) versus Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj -4.56% 8.97% 3.61% Aviat Networks 0.13% 1.39% 0.51%

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Aviat Networks does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Aviat Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.15 billion 1.16 -$1.69 billion $0.37 14.59 Aviat Networks $241.87 million 0.34 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nokia Oyj.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 1 8 6 0 2.33 Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $5.39, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Aviat Networks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

