Head-To-Head Comparison: Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) versus Azul (AZUL)

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE: VLRS) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azul has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and Azul’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.26 billion 0.52 -$30.12 million ($0.30) -24.93 Azul $2.44 billion 2.67 $165.68 million $1.52 13.34

Azul has higher revenue and earnings than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0.68% 1.80% 0.76% Azul 8.40% 25.52% 6.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and Azul, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 1 2 4 0 2.43 Azul 0 0 4 0 3.00

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Azul has a consensus price target of $31.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.55%. Given Azul’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Azul beats Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers recruitment and payroll, and merchandising services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Azul

Azul S.A. provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

