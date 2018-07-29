Head to Head Comparison: AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY) versus Metlife (MET)

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: AVVIY) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVIVA PLC/ADR and Metlife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVIVA PLC/ADR $63.97 billion 0.41 $1.93 billion $1.39 9.46 Metlife $62.09 billion 0.75 $4.01 billion $4.50 10.12

Metlife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVIVA PLC/ADR. AVIVA PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metlife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AVIVA PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metlife has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AVIVA PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AVIVA PLC/ADR pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metlife has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AVIVA PLC/ADR and Metlife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVIVA PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metlife 0 8 8 0 2.50

Metlife has a consensus target price of $55.07, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Metlife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metlife is more favorable than AVIVA PLC/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of AVIVA PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Metlife shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Metlife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AVIVA PLC/ADR and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVIVA PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Metlife 6.48% 8.70% 0.68%

Summary

Metlife beats AVIVA PLC/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities. In addition, the company offers home, commercial, pet, travel, critical illness, income protection, and private medical life insurance products. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and ISAs for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. The company markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva, an online platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

