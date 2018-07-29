Head to Head Analysis: Versartis (VSAR) versus Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

Versartis (NASDAQ: VSAR) and Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Versartis and Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versartis N/A -84.63% -53.05% Eyegate Pharmaceuticals N/A -653.57% -93.74%

37.4% of Versartis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Versartis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versartis and Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versartis $40,000.00 1,623.60 -$84.97 million ($2.41) -0.75 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals $410,000.00 57.76 -$13.21 million ($1.02) -0.56

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Versartis. Versartis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Versartis and Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versartis 0 8 1 0 2.11 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versartis presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 184.72%. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 428.73%. Given Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyegate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Versartis.

Volatility & Risk

Versartis has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals beats Versartis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc. operates as an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing somavaratan, a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company's CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds/defects and epitheliopathies, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and anterior uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea, such as the iris and ciliary body, as well as Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

