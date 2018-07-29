HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $124.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 83,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $10,162,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,491 shares of company stock worth $17,179,681 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.