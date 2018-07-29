HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2018 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.05.

Shares of HCA Healthcare traded down $0.15, reaching $124.15, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,893. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $190,439.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,442.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $187,022.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,491 shares of company stock worth $17,179,681. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 365.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $2,910,000. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $10,158,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $338,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

