Hartree Partners LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. HollyFrontier comprises approximately 0.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,700,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,360,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,351,000 after purchasing an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,626,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,596,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,870,000 after purchasing an additional 754,562 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $1,353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,726.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,592 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,344. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.