Hartree Partners LP Invests $3.23 Million in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Stock

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Warrior Met Coal comprises 2.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period.

NYSE HCC opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.79. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 73.24% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $421.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $77,254,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $35,366,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

