Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,623 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

