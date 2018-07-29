Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,222 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

PKG opened at $109.35 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $106.49 and a twelve month high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.