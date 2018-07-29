Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,273,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 60.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 122,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $9,882,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group opened at $38.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $244,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.