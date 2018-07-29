Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 189,815 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 21,890 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $382,418.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 93,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,856.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands opened at $21.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

