Hammerson (HMSO) Cut to “Equal weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 565 ($7.48) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 600 ($7.94).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.81) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.27) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.60) to GBX 600 ($7.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 564.08 ($7.47).

Hammerson opened at GBX 509.80 ($6.75) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 430.40 ($5.70) and a 12 month high of £523.38 ($692.76).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 45,113 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.29), for a total transaction of £248,572.63 ($329,017.38). Also, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.32), for a total value of £245,924.63 ($325,512.42).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

