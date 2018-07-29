GVO Asset Management Ltd Acquires 24,380 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GVO Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.7% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,498,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,080,000 after buying an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $189.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $485.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.