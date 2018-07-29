Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Frontier Communications Corp (FTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 22.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Frontier Communications from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Frontier Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.87.

Frontier Communications opened at $4.83 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Frontier Communications Corp has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $18.21.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

