Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $730,000 Stake in General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of General American Investors worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of General American Investors opened at $35.72 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $36.59.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.