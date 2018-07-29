Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (MFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.62% of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment opened at $13.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

