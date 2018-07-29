Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Santander raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Grupo Supervielle traded up $0.42, hitting $13.58, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 661,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.25. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $196.42 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 11.54%. analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

