Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Santander raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Grupo Supervielle traded up $0.42, hitting $13.58, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 661,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.25. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.