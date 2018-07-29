GreenSky (GSKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.25

GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 5303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. Compass Point began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

