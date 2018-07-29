Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

GHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 359,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,483. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $765.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3,240.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 29,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $749,180.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $624,820.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 165,584 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,405,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 68,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,683,000.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.