Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Short Interest Update

Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 290,440 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 29th total of 506,296 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GNBC stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Green Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $913.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 million. research analysts expect that Green Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNBC shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other Green Bancorp news, major shareholder Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $22,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of Green Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Bancorp by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Bancorp by 1,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,770 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Green Bancorp by 717.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

