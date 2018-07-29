Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grana y Montero SAA were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 103.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 627,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 318,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 112,406 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Grana y Montero SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:GRAM opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Grana y Montero SAA has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $404.91 million for the quarter. Grana y Montero SAA had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Grana y Montero SAA Profile

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

