Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Trading Down 6.6%

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.70. 1,380,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 966,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Government Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 905.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 160,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Government Properties Income Trust

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.