Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $205.00 Price Target for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down $1.37, reaching $174.89, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 59,695,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,143,142. The stock has a market cap of $508.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $161,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,391,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,037,590. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

