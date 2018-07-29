Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Receives $0.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.98.

GSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $0.95 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources traded up $0.01, hitting $0.69, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,547. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $0.92.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 1,299.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 767.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 129,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.