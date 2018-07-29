GoldCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,679.00 (GLD)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $14,679.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 554.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000896 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,178,188 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

