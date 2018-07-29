Golar LNG (GLNG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.0641515641353 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -13.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

