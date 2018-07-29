Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Receives $8.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.02 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.47 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

NYSE GOL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 408,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $862.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.08 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.08%. equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

