Godaddy (GDDY) and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Critical Analysis

Godaddy (NYSE: GDDY) and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Godaddy and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Godaddy 1 5 12 0 2.61 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 0 4 9 1 2.79

Godaddy presently has a consensus target price of $69.27, suggesting a potential downside of 9.82%. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a consensus target price of $164.36, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Given CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock is more favorable than Godaddy.

Profitability

This table compares Godaddy and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Godaddy 6.18% 11.05% 0.99% CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 6.62% 10.20% 4.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Godaddy and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Godaddy $2.23 billion 5.88 $136.40 million $0.42 182.88 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock $4.35 billion 1.00 $163.67 million $6.53 26.98

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Godaddy. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Godaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Godaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Godaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Godaddy has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock beats Godaddy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers presence products, including GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; and a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

