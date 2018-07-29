GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,188,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,625 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,098,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,428,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,645,000 after purchasing an additional 648,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 454,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 346,061 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline opened at $40.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.