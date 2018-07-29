GKN PLC/S (GKNLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GKN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GKNLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GKN PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GKN PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of GKNLY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. GKN PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.52.

GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wings, fuselages, empennages, and nacelles and pylons; commercial engines, fan rotatives, fan statics, booster and compressors, turbine exit and inlet structures, and space propulsion products; aircraft systems, such as wiring and interconnection systems, aircraft transparencies, ice protection, landing gears, and tanks and flotation systems; and after market, and MRO services.

