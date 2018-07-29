Genworth Financial (GNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genworth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genworth Financial opened at $4.61 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.47.

GNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genworth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

