Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Hits $31.57 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $31.57 million and $943,192.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00103519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Ovis and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00413432 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00170605 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,726,781 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Ovis, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

