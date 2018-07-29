Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a dividend payout ratio of 278.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 194.5%.

Get Genesis Energy L.P. common stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $22.61 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.