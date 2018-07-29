General Dynamics (GD) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.88.

Shares of General Dynamics traded down $1.83, hitting $198.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,203,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,087. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 157.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

