Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Gener8 Maritime to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

NYSE GNRT opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gener8 Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $550.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms have commented on GNRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gener8 Maritime presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Gener8 Maritime, Inc provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons.

