Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Financial Contrast

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $209.70 million 2.92 -$58.72 million ($1.29) -11.42 SEASPAN Corp/SH SH $831.32 million 1.25 $175.23 million $0.66 12.71

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEASPAN Corp/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -39.84% -2.26% -1.45% SEASPAN Corp/SH SH 23.74% 6.68% 2.10%

Dividends

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Genco Shipping & Trading does not pay a dividend. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 5 0 2.83 SEASPAN Corp/SH SH 2 2 4 0 2.25

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a consensus price target of $9.74, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than SEASPAN Corp/SH SH.

Summary

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. Its fleet consists of 60 drybulk carriers, including 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 1 Handymax, and 15 Handysize drybulk carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 4,688,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About SEASPAN Corp/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

