Gear4music (G4M) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

G4M stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.95) on Friday. Gear4music has a 12-month low of GBX 505.20 ($6.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 894.64 ($11.84).

Gear4music (LON:G4M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 6.70 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Gear4music had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum expansion products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, cymbals, snare drums, drum hardware, individual drums, percussion products, and drum accessories; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

