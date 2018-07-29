Gear4music (G4M) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

G4M stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.95) on Friday. Gear4music has a 12-month low of GBX 505.20 ($6.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 894.64 ($11.84).

Gear4music (LON:G4M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 6.70 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Gear4music had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum expansion products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, cymbals, snare drums, drum hardware, individual drums, percussion products, and drum accessories; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

