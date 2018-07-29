Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 801,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,860. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 226,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $1,945,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,993 shares in the company, valued at $895,379.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter G. Traber sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,122. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 60.2% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

