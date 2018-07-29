FY2019 EPS Estimates for State Bank Financial Corp Decreased by Gabelli (STBZ)

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) – Stock analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for State Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for State Bank Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STBZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

State Bank Financial opened at $32.14 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. State Bank Financial has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in State Bank Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in State Bank Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 221,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 875,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 129,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.