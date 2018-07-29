FY2019 EPS Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $216.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.53 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Martin Midstream Partners opened at $13.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $542.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.52. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

In other news, insider Ruben S. Martin purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,848.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 152,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,180 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 293,253 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 57,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

