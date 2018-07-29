FY2018 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Lowered by Analyst (LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$7.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.35 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.35.

Lundin Mining opened at C$7.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.62 and a 52-week high of C$10.22.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of C$594.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$618.75 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

