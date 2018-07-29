FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital (HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.30. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HA. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Hawaiian opened at $39.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $715.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hawaiian by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.